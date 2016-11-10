‘I get fewer choices due to superstar status’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan says filmmakers do not offer him variety of roles as they have a perception about him, thanks to his stardom. “
Stardom hasn’t restricted me but it is sometimes awkward to say that being in this position, the choices are fewer,” Shah Rukh said at the launch of his biography SRK: 25 Years Of a life, in Mumbai on Wednesday night. “I sit with different directors and they say, ‘We will make a big film!’ so, even before I start working, the film becomes big and I say, ‘Let’s just make a film!’ and it goes out of hands sometimes and everybody wants the film to be big,” he said. Asked if being a superstar restricts him, the 51-year-old actor admitted that commerce is something that stars cannot remain untouched from but he, on his part, has always tried to not change his approach towards work.
