‘I get fewer choices due to superstar status’

Stardom hasn’t restricted me but it is sometimes awkward to say that being in this position, the choices are fewer,” Shah Rukh said at the launch of his biography SRK: 25 Years Of a life, in Mumbai on Wednesday night. “I sit with different directors and they say, ‘We will make a big film!’ so, even before I start working, the film becomes big and I say, ‘Let’s just make a film!’ and it goes out of hands sometimes and everybody wants the film to be big,” he said. Asked if being a superstar restricts him, the 51-year-old actor admitted that commerce is something that stars cannot remain untouched from but he, on his part, has always tried to not change his approach towards work.