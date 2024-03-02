GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hulking up: In addition to deciding matches this season, Dusan Vlahovic is beginning to look like a leader for the Bianconeri. He has scored 37% of Juventus’ goals in 2023-24; no one among Serie A’s top 10 scorers has a higher proportion. | Photo credit: Getty Images

Has Dusan Vlahovic finally found his feet at Juventus?

AFP, Reuters

Bull runs, a Mercedes farewell tour, driver churn: Formula One storylines to keep an eye on

S. Dipak Ragav

How ‘Aatmapamphlet’ engages with caste through the eyes of a happy-go-lucky teenager

Harish S. Wankhede

Hyderabad MMTS chugs into chaos

India

Housing scheme for tribals falters as govt lacks accurate data

World

With China out, Indian firm to build Sri Lanka power project

Premium

Bengaluru, the parched IT capital of India

WTO MC13

India ‘completely satisfied’ with WTO conference outcome: Piyush Goyal

India retained full policy space for benefit of farmers, fishermen at WTO, said Goyal
PTI
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks in the final hours of negotiations at the World Trade Organisation biennial gathering of ministers, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on March 1, 2024.

FCI to spend ₹15 crore to buy foodgrain bags with PM Modi’s photo

The Central government claims that over 75 crore people benefitted each year under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in 2020-21 and 2021-22. Photo: Special Arrangement

Gautam Gambhir asks BJP to relieve him of political duties

PTI

Blast at Bengaluru restaurant leaves at least nine injured

Saturday, March 02
Decoding the script: On the Genome India Project and its sequencing 10,000 Indian genomes

Findings from the genome sequencing must be shared widely 

Vulnerable to criticism: On the ED and a possible violation of federal principles  

The Enforcement Directorate’s low credibility casts a doubt on its intent behind summoning Tamil Nadu Collectors

Jamnagar airport.
India Jamnagar airport gets international status for Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash
World The Tower of London’s new ravenmaster takes charge of landmark’s iconic flock
Kate Winslet arrives for the premiere of HBO’s ‘The Regime’ in New York City
Movies Kate Winslet interview: On raising hell with ‘The Regime’ and more
A calf buried legs upright by elephants in an irrigation drain of West Bengal.
Other States Elephants take dead calves to be buried in untrodden paths: Study
As many as 116 leopard skins were recovered from smugglers/poachers in the State between 2018 and 2024, say authorities.
Environment Unrestrained poaching plays a role in disappearance of Odisha’s leopards 
World Biden approves military air drops of aid into Gaza after Israeli firing left more than 100 dead
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File
Economy Corporate tax cuts bringing in investments and jobs, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Actor Prakash Raj at a national seminar on ‘Anxieties of Democracy in Contemporary India’ in Mysuru on March 1, 2024.
Karnataka Prakash Raj takes a dig at Congress
Movies ‘Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha’ movie review: Gautham Menon loses the plot — hook, line and sinker — in this chaotic mess
Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, serve traditional Gujarati food to villagers ahead of their pre-wedding celebrations on the outskirts of Jamnagar, Gujarat
Entertainment Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash: Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg and 1,200 guests set to attend three-day bash in Jamnagar

Premium
‘America’s support for Israel and Tel Aviv’s disregard for Palestinian lives and international laws have created strong reactions in the Global South’.

Change and continuity in India’s Palestine policy

Stanly Johny

India’s burgeoning death penalty crisis

Lakshmi Menon,Snehal Dhote

The silent architects behind compelling stories

Abhinay Deshpande
A view of Katchatheevu in Sri Lanka. File

The nagging problem of Katchatheevu

L Srikrishna

Should Minimum Support Price be legalised?

A. M. Jigeesh

Understanding the world of the informal waste picker

Neethi P.,Drupad U.
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s supporters stage a protest over the demand for a Kunbi (Other Backward Class) certificate for all Marathas and other various demands, in Pune on February 24, 2024.

Maharashtra’s latest Maratha quota law and its challenges | Explained

Aaratrika Bhaumik

The Italian court ruling against returning sea migrants to Libya | Explained

Saumya Kalia

Is NATO membership in the cards for Ukraine? | Explained

Garimella Subramaniam
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu casts his vote for the Rajya Sabha Elections, at a polling booth in Shimla on Tuesday.

On cross-voting in Rajya Sabha elections | Explained

Rangarajan R.
India’s R&D expense has dropped to the current 0.64% of GDP from 0.8% in 2008-2009.

Why sustainable funding matters for India’s ‘science power’ ambition | Explained

Shambhavi Naik
People in a mall in London

Column | Real or realistic, what’s your pick?

SocietyVeena Venugopal
