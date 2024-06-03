YSRCP moves Supreme Court against EC on relaxation of postal ballot norms

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) moved the Supreme Court urgently on Sunday against the Election Commission (EC), questioning the validity of around five lakh postal ballots cast in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Aravind Kumar is likely to hear the case on Monday.

The party has challenged the State High Court’s refusal to consider on merits its plea against the relaxation of postal ballot norms by the poll body. The High Court had dismissed the plea on the sole basis that there was an alternate remedy available, that is, to file an election petition.

The petition, filed by advocate Mahfooz A. Nazki, said the postal ballots cast form 1.5% of the total votes.

“It is important to note that the results of Assembly as well as Parliamentary constituencies are scheduled to be declared on June 4. In the event invalid votes are taken into account, the same is bound to cause grave prejudice to the petitioner (YSRCP),” the petition highlighted.

The plea directs the court’s attention to the procedure governing the casting, verification and counting of postal ballots envisaged under Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and the instructions issued in July 19 last year by the EC read with Form 13A of the 1961 Rules. Rules 23 and 24 prescribe the form in which postal ballot votes are to be processed.

Form 13A is to be signed in the presence of an authorised officer who also has to attest to the signature. The declaration that is duly attested is to be kept in a cover marked as Form 13A. Thereafter, the said officer is necessarily required to put his designation, signature, and seal in the Form 13A.

Rule 54A(4) mandates that an unsigned or unattested Form 13A should be rejected.

“From the above, it is clear that this procedure is sine qua non for a postal ballot to be treated as valid,” the petition said.

However, the YSRCP said a EC circular issued on May 30, 2024 had relaxed the postal ballot norms. The party said the circular was made applicable only to Andhra Pradesh.

“Strangely, the EC issued the impugned circular dated 30.05.2024 only in respect of the State of Andhra Pradesh providing that even if Form 13A only contains the signature of the attesting officer, the same is to be accepted…The action of the Election Commission is ex-facie unsustainable,” the party contended.

The circular was issued 17 days from the date of elections which took place in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. “It therefore raises suspicions regarding the motives behind the circular,” the appeal said.

YSRCP said it was not trying to impede the election process through this petition challenging a circular. “The challenge is made to ensure a free and fair election process,” it noted.

