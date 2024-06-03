GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

YSRCP moves Supreme Court against EC on relaxation of postal ballot norms

The plea directs the court’s attention to the procedure governing the casting, verification and counting of postal ballots

Published - June 03, 2024 12:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

Krishnadas Rajagopal
Krishnadas Rajagopal
Voters waiting to cast their vote at a polling station at Mandadam village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on May 13, 2024. File Photo

Voters waiting to cast their vote at a polling station at Mandadam village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on May 13, 2024. File Photo | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) moved the Supreme Court urgently on Sunday against the Election Commission (EC), questioning the validity of around five lakh postal ballots cast in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

A Vacation Bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Aravind Kumar is likely to hear the case on Monday.

Counting of votes: BJP, INDIA ask poll panel to stick to prescribed process

The party has challenged the State High Court’s refusal to consider on merits its plea against the relaxation of postal ballot norms by the poll body. The High Court had dismissed the plea on the sole basis that there was an alternate remedy available, that is, to file an election petition.

The petition, filed by advocate Mahfooz A. Nazki, said the postal ballots cast form 1.5% of the total votes.

“It is important to note that the results of Assembly as well as Parliamentary constituencies are scheduled to be declared on June 4. In the event invalid votes are taken into account, the same is bound to cause grave prejudice to the petitioner (YSRCP),” the petition highlighted.

The plea directs the court’s attention to the procedure governing the casting, verification and counting of postal ballots envisaged under Conduct of Election Rules 1961 and the instructions issued in July 19 last year by the EC read with Form 13A of the 1961 Rules. Rules 23 and 24 prescribe the form in which postal ballot votes are to be processed.

Form 13A is to be signed in the presence of an authorised officer who also has to attest to the signature. The declaration that is duly attested is to be kept in a cover marked as Form 13A. Thereafter, the said officer is necessarily required to put his designation, signature, and seal in the Form 13A.

Rule 54A(4) mandates that an unsigned or unattested Form 13A should be rejected.

“From the above, it is clear that this procedure is sine qua non for a postal ballot to be treated as valid,” the petition said.

However, the YSRCP said a EC circular issued on May 30, 2024 had relaxed the postal ballot norms. The party said the circular was made applicable only to Andhra Pradesh.

“Strangely, the EC issued the impugned circular dated 30.05.2024 only in respect of the State of Andhra Pradesh providing that even if Form 13A only contains the signature of the attesting officer, the same is to be accepted…The action of the Election Commission is ex-facie unsustainable,” the party contended.

The circular was issued 17 days from the date of elections which took place in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. “It therefore raises suspicions regarding the motives behind the circular,” the appeal said.

YSRCP said it was not trying to impede the election process through this petition challenging a circular. “The challenge is made to ensure a free and fair election process,” it noted.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.