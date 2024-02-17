Winning 370 seats in LS will be true tribute to S.P. Mookerjee, PM tells party

February 17, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Council meet being held in New Delhi over the weekend, Prime Minister Modi told BJP office bearers that winning 370 seats in the next Lok Sabha election, a figure he had mentioned in his speech in Parliament more than a week ago “will be a true tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee”, the Jan Sangh founder who was resolutely against Article 370. PM Modi added that the party’s candidate in each seat would be “kamal ka phool” (the lotus flower - the party’s symbol) and not any individual face.

Prime Minister Modi’s government had, in August 2019 abolished Article 370 which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP’s national office-bearers were also told by Prime Minister Modi his speech that every booth worker “should now focus on polling booths and ensure at least 370 more votes for the party at each” in the upcoming election compared to that in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde briefed the media after the office bearers meet and said that Prime Minister Modi had cautioned party leaders that the Opposition would be raising “unnecessary and emotional issues” during the polls but party members should stick to the issues of development, pro-poor policies and the country’s rising global standing. He also said that efforts should be made by the BJP to win as many seats as they can from those designated “vulnerable” by the party, that is, seats the party has not won before.

Mr. Tawde said that the party will launch a campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of various Central government schemes from February 25.

Giving other details of the speech, Mr. Tawde said that Prime Minister Modi noted he has been the head of a government, including over 12 years as Gujarat Chief Minister, for nearly 23 years, and there has been no allegation of corruption.

It’s been an “aarop mukt” (allegation free) and a “vikas yukt” (development bound) period, he said in his briefing, noting that there has been no such instance of such a long tenure of anyone not drawing any taint.

The two day National Council of the BJP is underway with more than 11,500 delegates from across the country and Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the delegates on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.