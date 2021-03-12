HC to the rescue of TMC nominee

Kolkata

12 March 2021 04:17 IST

Staff Reporter

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reversed an order of a Returning Officer who had rejected the nomination of the Trinamool Congress candidate from Joypur in Purulia. The TMC nominee, Ujjwal Kumar, approached the High Court after his papers were rejected on March 10. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya said defects in the nomination paper as pointed out by the Returning Officer were hyper-technical and could not be grounds for rejection of nomination papers.

Advertising

Advertising