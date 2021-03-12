West Bengal Assembly Elections 2016

HC to the rescue of TMC nominee

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday reversed an order of a Returning Officer who had rejected the nomination of the Trinamool Congress candidate from Joypur in Purulia. The TMC nominee, Ujjwal Kumar, approached the High Court after his papers were rejected on March 10. Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya said defects in the nomination paper as pointed out by the Returning Officer were hyper-technical and could not be grounds for rejection of nomination papers.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2021 5:03:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/westbengal2016/hc-to-the-rescue-of-tmc-nominee/article34048370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY