BJP leaders visit Mamata in hospital

Kolkata

12 March 2021 03:13 IST

Two senior BJP leaders — Samik Bhattacharya and Tathagata Roy, former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya — visited the state-run SSKM Hospital

On a day when the Trinamool Congress and the BJP were locked in a bitter verbal duel over the injury sustained by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there was also an instance of political courtesy. Two senior BJP leaders — Samik Bhattacharya and Tathagata Roy, former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya — visited the State-run SSKM Hospital to inquire about Ms. Banerjee’s health. Both Mr. Bhattacharya and Mr. Roy know Ms. Banerjee for decades. In fact, both of them were part of the BJP when the party had alliance with the Trinamool Congress. While they were greeted with ‘Go Back’ slogans and could not meet the Chief Minister, both the leaders said they want Ms. Banerjee to recover as early as possible.

