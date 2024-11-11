West Bengal bypolls: Election Commission rejects TMC's allegation of inaction on its complaints

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday (November 11, 2024) rejected allegations made by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of delay or inaction on its complaints, saying it acted within 20 hours of receiving the party's complaints on West Bengal bypolls.

In a response to TMC leader Derek O'Brien, the poll authority said it is "surprising" that even after the prompt action by the Commission "within 20 hours" of receipt of representation on November 9 afternoon, there has been "unwarranted comments of delay".

"As such, this Commission rejects your allegations regarding inaction and delayed response as completely baseless, devoid of facts and misleading. However, without further elaborating, you are most welcome to attend the meeting at 3.30 PM today, as already conveyed on November 10," the poll authority said.

The Commission said the TMC's request seeking appointment for a delegation to discuss issues relating to upcoming byelections in West Bengal was received on November 8 at 5.17 pm by an email.

"However, it did not mention any issues that were required to be discussed. A reminder of this request was received through email on November 9 at 9.57 AM.

"However, this also neither specified any issue nor enclosed any representation. While the Commission was waiting to receive the representation or to know the subject matter of the meeting, a delegation of AITC (All-India Trinamool Congress) came to the Commission office on November 9 and handed over two representations...," the letter read.

"Acting promptly" on both the representations, the Commission directed the CEO of West Bengal to first address the urgent issue regarding force deployment, the EC response said.

It said the CEO, West Bengal convened the meeting of the State Level Force Deployment Committee along with State Police Nodal Officer (SPNO) and the State CAPF (central armed police force) Coordinator on November 10 -- "within 20 hours" of receipt of TMC representation at the Commission's office here.

"It was decided that each QRT (quick reaction team), including those led by company commander of CAPF, will include an ASI or SI level state police personnel. Directions have been issued by CEO accordingly to SPNO and State CAPF Coordinator on November 10 itself, much before your letter dated November 11," the poll watchdog said.

It said as regards the second matter relating to the alleged speech of Sukanta Majumdar, the Commission has issued a notice to him, the response noted.