Watch | Woman being threatened against going to polling booth in West Bengal

06 April 2021 14:57 IST

A video featuring a woman who was threatened against going to polling booth.

A little after polling began in West Bengal, a woman was being threatened against going to polling booth in Bishnupur Assembly segment South 24 Parganas.

More than 78.5 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and decide the fate of 205 candidates — prominent among them being BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly — in three districts — Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.

