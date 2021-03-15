West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | 'What about the pain of slain BJP workers’ families in TMC rule?': Amit Shah takes dig at Mamata Banerjee

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses an election campaign rally, ahead of the State Assembly polls, in Bankura, Monday, March 15, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in pain because of the injury she received recently, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, whishing her a speedy recovery, but questioned that whether she could feel the pain of families of BJP workers who have been killed during the Trinamool Congress's rule in West Bengal.

Also read: West Bengal Assembly Elections | Parties spar over Mamata Banerjee’s injury

Addressing a rally at Ranibandh in the Bankura district, Mr. Shah promised that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it will implement the seventh pay commission for the State government employees.

"Didi (Ms. Banerjee), when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. Did you ever try to feel their pain?" he said.

"You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the Assembly polls," he added.

Mr. Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power in the State, it will ensure that the rights of the tribals are secured.

"TMC seeks cut money even for a tribal certificate. We will ensure the land rights of the tribals. The special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto," he said.

Bankura district, in the western part of the State, has a significant tribal population, crucial to any party's electoral success.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Shah was scheduled to address a rally in the Jhargarm district but gave a brief speech virtually.

The BJP said that he couldn't attend the rally due to technical glitches in his helicopter.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Bharatiya Janata Party
Comments
Related Articles

TMC MLA Debashree Roy quits party after being denied poll ticket

West Bengal Assembly elections | Abbas Siddique’s ISF announces candidates for 20 seats

BJP will usher in real change in West Bengal, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly polls | Farmer leaders, civil rights activists campaign against BJP

Nandigram incident | ECI suspends Director Security, SP for failing to protect Mamata

West Bengal Assembly polls | Four MPs, actors and dissident TMC leaders in BJP list

Assembly elections | BJP announces star-studded list of candidates

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | 'Opportunists' who gave promotions to officers responsible for Nandigram police firing have no right to seek votes: Suvendu

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee leads rally on a wheelchair

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC postpones release of manifesto for third time

Chose to fight anti-Bengal forces in Nandigram as mark of respect to martyrs: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Samyukt Kisan Morcha urges people not to vote for BJP

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Was Mamata’s injury orchestrated, asks Union Minister

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint, secure eastern borders: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Assembly polls | Nandigram’s own daughters divided ahead of polls

CPI leader D. Raja defends poll tie-ups in Tamil Nadu, Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Yashwant Sinha joins Trinamool Congress

Teach BJP a lesson, farm unions tell voters in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | G-23 top leaders not in Congress’s star campaigners list
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 4:48:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/what-about-pain-of-bjp-workers-families-killed-in-tmc-rule-amit-shah-takes-dig-at-mamata-banerjee/article34074503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY