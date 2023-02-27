ADVERTISEMENT

Over 13% voter turnout in Bengal’s Sagardighi Assembly bypoll till 9 a.m.

February 27, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - Sagardighi

The bypoll to the Sagardighi Assembly seat was necessitated by the death of its three-time TMC MLA and State minister Subrata Saha in December last year

PTI

The by-poll to the Sagardighi Assembly seat began on February 27, 2023. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A voter turnout of over 13% was recorded in the first two hours of polling for the bye-election to West Bengal’s Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district on Monday, an election official said.

The polling has been peaceful and no untoward incident was reported, the official said.

“ Till 9 a.m., 13.37% polling was recorded. So far, it is completely peaceful, and no untoward incident has been reported,” Sanjoy Basu, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, told PTI.

Candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, the opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants.

The TMC has fielded Debashish Banerjee, BJP nominee is Dilip Saha, while the Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.

Apart from more than 60% minority population, the rural seat also has around 18.5% Scheduled Caste and 6.5% Scheduled Tribe population. It has approximately 2.3 lakh voters.

