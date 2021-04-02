West Bengal

West Bengal polls | TMC delegation complains to EC of ‘partisan behavior’ by central forces

Yashwant Sinha. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

A high level Trinamool Congress delegation, led by Yashwant Sinha, former Cabinet minister and now TMC vice president and State minister Subrata Mukherjee, on Friday met the Election Commission with a complaint alleging central police forces acted with partiality in favour of the BJP at certain polling centers.

Mr Sinha told reporters after meeting the Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are influencing the poll process by passing on instructions from Delhi.

"We have told the poll panel, the role of central forces have been partial in many booths in the first two phases. There have been incidents of violence and attacks on our party supporters by BJP. We have asked the EC to see to it this was not repeated in the next six phases," Mr Sinha said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had also accused central forces deployed in Nandigram constituency, where she is locked in battle with her former lieutenant, Suvendu Adhikari now with the BJP, of helping the saffron party Central police forces function under the home ministry, which is headed by Amit Shah.

Mr Sinha also said "Union home minister Amit Shah is doing everything possible to influence people's verdict in favour of BJP by preventing the voters opposed to his party to excercise their franchise. This has to stop." He said the TMC also flagged the issue of malfunctioning of EVMs during the delegation's interaction with the EC.

Referring to the tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicting the BJP will get majority in the West Bengal assembly after the first phase of polling, Mr Sinha quipped "we are yet to see any tweet by the PM after the second phase. We are waiting for his tweet again."

The former finance and external affairs minister in the Vajpayee cabinet predicted a "landslide victory by Trinamool Congress despite provocations and interference by the BJP (in the polling process)."

Mr Mukherjee added, "I have seen elections for the last 50 years. (But) I have never witnessed such blatant interference in the election process by the government in Delhi before." TMC Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen was also part of the delegation.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
All India Trinamool Congress
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 80% polling in second phase of Bengal polls amid stray incidents of violence

The battle for Nandigram and what lies ahead in the West Bengal polls | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

AIUDF and ISF: New experiments in Muslim politics

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata Banerjee alleges irregularities in Nandigram

West Assembly elections | BJP worker found dead in Nandigram

Mamata’s letter to unite Opposition a sign of win for BJP in Bengal, says Nadda

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Goons have entered Nandigram, we want free and fair polls: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bhoomikanya vs bhoomiputra in blistering battle for Nandigram

West Bengal Assembly Elections | High polling percentage points to imminent change of guard in Bengal: Nadda

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Prohibitory orders imposed in Nandigram ahead of polling

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC orders transfer of two police officers

Defeat ‘undemocratic’ TMC, ‘communal’ BJP, says ex-CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP candidate Ashok Dinda attacked two days before polls

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Nandigram on edge as high-decibel campaigning draws to a close

West Bengal Assembly polls | All eyes on Nandigram in second phase

W.B. Assembly elections | BJP supporters greet Mamata with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Nandigram

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi tour of Bangladesh violation of model code, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | Police from BJP-ruled States terrorising voters in Nandigram: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata has to be defeated to bring about much-desired change in Bengal, says Amit Shah
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2021 5:03:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-polls-tmc-delegation-led-by-yashwant-sinha-complains-to-ec-of-partisan-behavior-by-central-forces/article34223484.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY