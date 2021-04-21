West Bengal

West Bengal polls | Not feasible to club remaining phases of State elections: EC tell TMC

Logo of Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File  

The Election Commission on Wednesday told the Trinamool Congress that its suggestion to club the remaining three phases of West Bengal assembly polls was not implementable.

In a letter to the Trinamool Congress, the poll panel cited election law and various steps it has taken to ensure safety of voters in view of the coronavirus pandemic to rule out any change in the poll schedule for the state.

While phase six of the West Bengal polls is scheduled on April 22, the seventh and eighth phases are on April 26 and 29.

