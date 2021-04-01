West Bengal elections phase 2 voting live updates | All eyes on high-stakes Nandigram as polling begins

01 April 2021 07:12 IST

All eyes are on Nandigram on Thursday where TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce prestige battle with confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP in the second of the eight-phase West Bengal assembly election.

Polling is taking place amid strict COVID-19 guidelines in nine seats of Paschim Medinipur, eight in Bankura, four seats in South 24 Parganas and nine seats in Purba Medinipur - the home ground Suvendu Adhikari. Nandigram falls within the Purba Medinipur district.

The Election Commision has declared as sensitive all the 10,620 polling booths in 30 constituencies spread over four districts where polls are being held.

Here are the live updates:

8 am

PM urges people to vote in large numbers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to vote in large numbers in the second phase of assembly polls in West Bengal to strengthen the festival of democracy.

"Urging the people of West Bengal in whose seats there is polling taking place today to vote in record numbers," he wrote on Twitter. - PTI

7 am

Polling begins for 30 seats in second phase of Bengal

Polling began at 7 a.m. for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security, officials said.

Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Long queues were seen outside polling stations, where voting will continue till 6.30 p.m.

TMC and BJP are contesting all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively, they said. - PTI

Prohibitory orders imposed in Nandigram constituency

The Election Commission has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in entire Nandigram assembly constituency in West Bengal on Wednesday.

A senior official of the poll body said the EC has also conducted air surveillance in the area with the help of a helicopter in view of the sensitivity of the area and people who are not voters of Nandigram are being barred from entering it, the official said.

"Nandigram is a sensitive constituency with high profile candidates like Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari (of BJP). We want to ensure that the law and order situation is not compromised and people can vote freely without fear," the official told PTI.