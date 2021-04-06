West Bengal elections 2021 phase 3 live updates | Section 144 CrPC in all 31 constituencies going to the polls

A three-cornered battle is on the cards in 31 Assembly seats that are set to go to polls on Tuesday in the third phase of Bengal elections, with the BJP seeking to breach TMC fortresses, and Left Front-ISF-Congress alliance hoping to make a mark in areas, where identity politics has gained ground.

More than 78.5 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and decide the fate of 205 candidates — prominent among them being BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, TMC minister Ashima Patra and CPI(M) leader Kanti Ganguly — in three districts — Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.

Tight security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful voting, with 618 companies of CAPF deployed to guard 10,871 polling stations, all of which have been marked "sensitive" by the Election Commission. State police forces will also be deputed at strategic locations to aid the CAPF.

Here are the live updates:

Section 144 CrPC in all 31 constituencies going to the poll

The Election Commission has described as sensitive all the 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies where voting will be held in the third phase on Tuesday and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr PC in them, an official in it said.

The constituencies are spread over the districts of Howrah (Part I), Hooghly (Part I) and South 24 Parganas (Part II).

The order restricts unlawful assembly and movement, holding of public meetings, carrying of weapons, sticks, banners, placards by anybody as well as shouting slogans and using loudspeakers, he clarified.

Unprecedented deployment of Central forces in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India has deployed about 618 company of Central forces in West Bengal for the third phase of polling in the State in which 31 Assembly seats are going to polls on Tuesday.

Of the 618 companies of Central forces, 317 companies will be deployed in South 24 Parganas, the district where 16 Assembly seats are going to polls. 167 companies of Central forces will be developed in Hooghly and remaining in Howrah. Eight seats in Hooghly and seven in Howrah will go to polls in the third phase.

Confident of win in Bengal now, later in Delhi: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 5 asserted that she would win the ongoing State polls despite injury and eventually aim for power in Delhi.

Training her guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Ms. Banerjee who is seeking a third term in office said that West Bengal will be ruled by its own people.