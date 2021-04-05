West Bengal

West Bengal elections 2021 | Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan campaigns for Trinamool Congress

SP MP Jaya Bachchan at a press meet in support of Trinamool Congress, in Kolkata, Monday, April 5, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

Asserting that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is single handedly fighting for the democratic rights of people of West Bengal, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Monday started campaigning for Trinamool Congress (TMC)candidates in Kolkata.

Ms. Bachchan who campaigned for TMC candidates in Tollygunj Assembly Segment was felicitated earlier in the day at the TMC headquarters. 

"We may be not resident Bengalis, but we are Bengalis, nevertheless. I have not come here to act but my party leader Akhilesh Yadav has sent me here to support Mamata Banerjee," Ms. Bachchan said speaking to journalists at the TMC party headquarters.

Ms. Bachchan who will campaign for TMC till April 7 heaped praises on Ms. Banerjee. "Mamata ji as a single woman is fighting against all atrocities, head broken and leg broken but they have not able to break her heart and spirit," she said.

Ms. Bachchan, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said that those opposing TMC are trying to hijack religious and democratic rights of the people. While the BJP has fielded actor Mithun Chakraborty as a star campaigner, TMC has tried to match this by bringing in Jaya Bachchan. 

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav had previously expressed support to Trinamool Congress. Earlier, Jharkhand  Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanta Soren had campaigned for TMC candidates in the Jangalmahal region which went to polls in the first and second phases.

The third phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on April 6 (Tuesday).

