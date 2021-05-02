West Bengal election results | Congratulations pour in as Trinamool emerges victorious

02 May 2021 17:38 IST

Congratulations poured in from various quarters as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee steered her party to victory and is set to form a government in the State for a third time.

Following the victory, Ms. Banerjee addressed supporters outside her residence. "This is Bengal's victory. Only Bengal can ensure such a victory," she said. She is expected to address the media later.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh conveyed their wishes on the occassion.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lauded Ms. Banerjee saying it was a victory over communalism and intolerance. "The BJP has met its match in Bengal, and lost," he wrote on Twitter.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar chimed in with his congratulatory remarks.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal joined to wish the Trinamool leader.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while conveying his wishes, wrote: "People of West Bengal have taught a lesson to BJP and have clearly rejected the divisive and communal agenda of the party".

NC leader Omar Abdulla sent his wishes on the occasion.