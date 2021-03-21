West Bengal Assmebly elections | BJP runs on schemes, TMC runs on scams: Narendra Modi

West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that anticipating defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has already started questioning the functioning of EVMs which had brought her to power 10 years ago.

Asserting that "asol parivartan" (real change) is coming to Bengal for the development of the State and to fulfil the dreams of the youth, Mr. Modi said "bhrastachar-er khela cholbe na" (game of corruption will not continue).

"Anticipating defeat, Ms. Banerjee has already started questioning the EVMs (electronic voting machine) which had brought her to power 10 years back," Mr. Modi said addressing a well-attended election rally.

Ms. Banerjee has been calling on party workers to keep an eye on EVM machines fearing tampering of the machines.

He claimed that wall posters put up by TMC displayed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kicking at his head.

West Bengal has a long tradition of cartoons and grafitti for political messages.

"I always bow my head in the service of 130 crore people of the country, Didi can put her leg on my head and kick it but I will not allow her to kick the dreams of Bengal's people," he said.

Mr. Modi claimed that since scams could not be done in Ayushman Bharat, PM -Kisan and direct benefit transfer schemes of the Centre, the TMC government did not implement these in West Bengal.

"BJP runs on schemes, the TMC runs on scams," he said.

Mr. Modi said that Mamata Banerjee has played with the lives of Bengal's people for 10 years, but now her `khela' (game) will be over and `vikas' (development) will start.

