West Bengal Assemby polls | BJP candidate Ashok Dinda attacked two days before polls

TMC denies charge of ex-cricketer that it orchestrated it

Former India cricketer Ashok Dinda, who is contesting the West Bengal Assembly polls from the Moyna seat in Purba Medinipur district, was allegedly attacked and his vehicle vandalised during the campaign on Tuesday. The constituency is going to the polls in the second phase on April 1. The Election Commission has sought a report from the district authorities.

Mr. Dinda, 36, sustained injuries on his shoulders and back.

“The campaign was about to end. We had started at about 4 p.m. Suddenly people wielding rods and lathis attacked us,” Mr. Dinda said. The incident occurred at Moyna Bazar, heart of the Assembly constituency. Mr. Dinda said the attack was orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress.

The TMC leadership denied the allegation. “The BJP old-timers could not accept Dinda as the candidate, so they attacked him. The TMC has no connection with it,” TMC’s president of Purba Medinipur district Akhil Giri said.

Despite the high deployment of the Central armed police force, there has been no let up in the incidents of political violence. More than five persons have been killed including supporters of both the TMC and the BJP.