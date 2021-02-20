West Bengal Assembly polls | Trinamool launches new slogan

Ahead of polls, party aims to portray Mamata as Bengal’s ‘own daughter’

In an attempt to project Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Bengal’s ‘own daughter’ and the BJP as ‘outsiders’, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched a new slogan ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal.

The slogan, Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay (Bengal wants its own daughter), was officially announced at the party headquarters in presence of senior party leaders.

“Every person of Bengal trusts her daughter. Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, Bengal’s culture has been protected. She won’t allow misogynistic Borgis attack the culture of Bengal,” Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said. Borgis or Bargis is a casual term used for troublesome outsider forces.

The city is flooded with the posters of the CM with the slogan Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay and the leader and supporters of Trinamool Congress promoted the slogan on social media. The party plans to take the message to every “nook and corner” of the State and a campaign will be organised at all district headquarters on February 21.

“Bengal wants her own daughter is the slogan. This is not a tough fight, but this is an election that whole of India is looking at. This election will decide the fate of the constitution in the country,” State party president Subrata Bakshi said.

According to party sources, the slogan, which is crucial to the party’s poll campaign, is aimed to appeal to the people on two levels — dubbing the BJP as an “outsider force” and appealing to the women of the State describing Ms. Banerjee as Bengal’s own daughter. The CM, in her public meetings, has been saying that “Bengal will be run by Bengalis not outsiders”.

Trinamool Congress MP and Ms. Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who addressed a gathering in north Bengal, said, “One must not forget she (Mamata Banerjee) is the only woman Chief Minister in the country who is being targeted by the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, several Cabinet Ministers and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of several States. They are all saying that Ms. Banerjee must be removed from Bengal”.