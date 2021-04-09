West Bengal Assembly polls | Shah, Mamata trade charges as campaign gets high-pitched

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his door-to-door campaign in favour of the BJP candidate, Rudranil Ghosh, from Bhawanipore Assembly constituency, in Kolkata.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The political campaign in West Bengal got shriller with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, keeping up a barrage of attacks on each other.

Ms. Banerjee on Friday alleged that there could be plot to “assassinate her”.

Addressing a public meeting at Memari in Bardhaman, she said, “Amit Shah how much money you have. You are spending crores .. From where you have got so much money? After I have said this, I know there can be plot to assassinate me. They have injured my leg; now there can be a plot to assassinate me. I don’t care. As long as I am alive, I will keep raising the issues.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come after the Election Commission (ECI) of India issued two notices to her, one in connection with remarks against division of minority votes and the other regarding her remarks directed at security forces where she had asked women voters to gherao them.

Speaking at another public meeting Ms. Banerjee hit out at ECI saying that she would continue speaking about CRPF interference till it stops working for the BJP.

“I will continue speaking about interference by CPRF till it stops working for the BJP. Will salute the force, once it does. I do not care anything about your (ECI's) show cause letters,” she said at a rally in Jamalpur.

Keeping up the political temperature, senior BJP leaders including continued to target the Trinamool Congress chairperson in their campaigns.

“I have never seen a Chief Minister or party chief use words Mamata Banerjee is using against central forces in my entire political career. Is she trying to create anarchy,” Mr Shah said, addressing journalists in Kolkata. The Home Minister said during the polls the forces are not under the control of Home Ministry but the ECI.

While Mr Shah raised the issue of infiltration and said even the people in Kolkata were concerned about the issue, he also said Ms Banerjee’s appeal for minority unity indicated that minority votes were drifting away from the Trinamool Congress.

The Home Minister held a door-to-door campaign in Bhawanipore in the heart of the city, a constituency that Ms Banerjee had represented in 2011 and 2016. Mr Shah participated in a road show in Jagadal in North 24 Parganas while party president J.P. Nadda was present at a road show in Bardhaman.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | 793 companies of security forces for fourth phase

25% candidates in Bengal phase-V polls face criminal cases

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Those who believe in democracy support the Samyukta Morcha, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Crucible of ISF, Bhangar reflects experiment in Muslim politics

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to Mamata over comments on Central forces

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC notice to Suvendu Adhikari over hate speech complaint

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Campaign ends for fourth phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will form anti-Romeo squads: U.P. CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In Tollygunge, a battle of heavyweights

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata dares Election Commission to file complaints against Modi

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asks voters to be on guard, fears intimidation by Central forces

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC should stop Mamata from campaigning for vitriolic and communal speeches: Babul Supriyo

BJP distributing cash coupons: TMC

EC notice to Mamata on model code violation

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Remote, economically backward north Bengal districts to vote in phase 4

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC leaders swindled all central aid for State: Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly elections | Amit Shah holds road show in Singur, assures industrialisation

West Bengal Assembly elections | CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Amit Shah's behest: Mamata

Assembly elections | Peaceful polling in T.N., Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Muslim vote bank is slipping out of Mamata’s hands, says Modi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2021 10:48:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-shah-mamata-trade-charges-as-campaign-gets-high-pitched/article34285029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY