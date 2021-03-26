West Bengal Assembly polls | Polling begins under high security arrangements on Saturday

About 73 lakh voters that includes 37.5 lakh male, and 36.2 lakh female electorates will decide fate of 191 candidates.

Amidst unprecedented security arrangements 30 Assembly seats across five districts of West Bengal will go to polls in the first phase of elections on Saturday. The Election Commission has deployed 732 companies of central forces in the five districts that is going to polls.

About 73 lakh voters that includes 37.5 lakh male, and 36.2 lakh female electorates will decide fate of 191 candidates.

Of the thirty seats going to polls, nine are located in Purulia, seven in Purba Medinipur, six in Paschim Medinpur and four each in Jhargram and Purulia. According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal strict guidelines for COVID-19 pandemic will be implemented in polling stations.

Along with thermal screening at polling booths the ECI has also provided with PPE kits or polling officers at polling stations. Polling will start at 7 am in morning and will continue till 6.30 pm in the evening. Even those with COVID-19 symptoms like fever can come and vote between 5 pm and 6.30 pm, an official said.

BJP worker found dead

Meanwhile, hours before the State is going to polls body of a BJP worker was found from Salboni in Paschim Mednipur. The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that deceased Lal Mohan Soren was their party supporter and was killed allegedly by Trinamool Congress "goons". The TMC leadership denied any involvement in the death. The development also triggered tension in Salboni Assembly constituency that is going to the polls in the first phase on Saturday.

In another development, three TMC supporters were injured in a crude bomb explosion at Joypur in Bankura. The explosion occurred inside a TMC party office. Earlier this week a BJP workers body was found at Dinhata in Cocch Behar. Two TMC supporters were killed in separate incidents in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas and Andal in Paschim Bardhaman earlier this month.