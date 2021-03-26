West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Polling begins under high security arrangements on Saturday

Polling officials leave for their assigned polling stations on the eve of the first phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, in West Midnapur on March 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Amidst unprecedented security arrangements 30 Assembly seats across five districts of West Bengal will go to polls in the first phase of elections on Saturday. The Election Commission has deployed 732 companies of central forces in the five districts that is going to polls.

About 73 lakh voters that includes 37.5 lakh male, and 36.2 lakh female electorates will decide fate of 191 candidates.

Of the thirty seats going to polls, nine are located in Purulia, seven in Purba Medinipur, six in Paschim Medinpur and four each in Jhargram and Purulia. According to the office of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal strict guidelines for COVID-19 pandemic will be implemented in polling stations.

Along with thermal screening at polling booths the ECI has also provided with PPE kits or polling officers at polling stations. Polling will start at 7 am in morning and will continue till 6.30 pm in the evening. Even those with COVID-19 symptoms like fever can come and vote between 5 pm and 6.30 pm, an official said.

BJP worker found dead

Meanwhile, hours before the State is going to polls body of a BJP worker was found from Salboni in Paschim Mednipur. The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that deceased Lal Mohan Soren was their party supporter and was killed allegedly by Trinamool Congress "goons". The TMC leadership denied any involvement in the death. The development also triggered tension in Salboni Assembly constituency that is going to the polls in the first phase on Saturday.

In another development, three TMC supporters were injured in a crude bomb explosion at Joypur in Bankura. The explosion occurred inside a TMC party office. Earlier this week a BJP workers body was found at Dinhata in Cocch Behar. Two TMC supporters were killed in separate incidents in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas and Andal in Paschim Bardhaman earlier this month.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Nandigram voters being intimidated, alleges TMC

West Bengal Assembly polls | Hunger trumps politics in Bengal’s tribal district

Shiv Sena, JMM can't use “bow and arrow” symbol in Bengal polls

Bengali stars release song on polls

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP pulls out all stops to woo voters in Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool will win even if Election Commission transfer all officers in Bengal, says Mamata

Mamata has taken Bengal back to the 19th century, says Rajnath

West Bengal Assembly Elections | A battle for political revival in an erstwhile Maoist bastion

Bengal tops in Facebook political ad spend among poll-bound states

West Bengal Assembly Elections | It’s Jangalmahal’s moment of reckoning

West Bengal Assembly Elections | ‘Khela hobe’ to ‘khela sesh’ — it’s season of slogans

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP leader’s comment on Mamata draws flak

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Congress demands probe into audio clip on corruption in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool government will be shown the door on May 2, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC revises rule for polling agents

West Bengal Assembly Election | Forces from BJP-ruled States being sent to Bengal to influence election: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Will make Sunderbans most advanced region of West Bengal, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP fields former CEA Ashok Lahiri from Balurghat

Manish Tewari in Cong. list of star campaigners for Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Congress manifesto promises monthly support to poor families
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 8:04:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-polling-begins-under-high-security-arrangements-on-saturday/article34171886.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY