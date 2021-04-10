West Bengal Assembly polls | Modi accuses Mamata of inciting people; Mamata blames Amit Shah for Cooch Behar deaths

Narendra Modi addressed two public meeting in the State accused the Chief Minister of inciting people against the central forces.

The death of four persons under Sitalkuchi Assembly segment in West Bengal Cooch Behar during fourth phase of polling on Saturday triggered strong reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who blamed Home Minister Amit Shah for the incident and demanded his resignation . Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed two public meeting in the State accused the Chief Minister of inciting people against the central forces.

Four persons were killed when central forces opened fire at polling booth number 126 in Amtali Madhyamik Siksha Kendra at Jor Patki gram panchayat at Sitalkuchi Assembly segment.

“Central forces have opened fire and killed four persons. From the very first day I have been saying that central forces are not my enemy, but they are conspiring under the instructions of Home Minister. They fired at voters who were standing in queue to cast their vote,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said addressing a rally at Bongaon in north 24 Parganas district.

While the Chief Minister appealed for peace, she refuted the claims of police and ECI officials that the central forces fired in self-defence. “What kind of self-defence. Who is injured,” Ms Banerjee said, addressing a press conference later in the day at Siliguri alleging that video footages of the incident were deleted. Ms Banerjee will visit the site at Sitalkuchi where the firing took place on Sunday and have called for statewide protests against the firing.

Undeclared imposition of Article 356 says Mamata

Emphasising that the law and order is a state subject Ms Banerjee said all the political parties in Opposition should take a note of the manner in which elections is conducted. “It is a shame on democracy,” Ms Banerjee said. The Chief Minister said that what West Bengal is witnessing is an undeclared imposing of Article 356 and all the police officers including SP Cooch Behar have been changed at the instruction of ECI. Ms Banerjee said that CID will conduct investigation in the matter. Earlier in the day Trinamool Congress delegation comprising senior leaders of the party visited the office of CEO demanded investigation in the matter.

Modi accuses Chief Minister of inciting violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Chief Minister is giving training on how to “gherao and assault security forces”.

Speaking at a public rally at Kalyani Mr Modi said that security forces conduct elections all across the country including in four states where Assembly polls have been recently concluded. “The issue is not with security forces but in the politics of violence perpetrated by you,” Mr Modi said, accusing Ms Banerjee of resorting to politics of violence. “With defeat staring Didi in face, she is inciting violence in Bengal elections,” Mr. Modi said.

Earlier in the day addressing a public meeting at Siliguri Mr Modi urged the Election Commission to take stern action against those responsible “What happened in Cooch Behar is unfortunate and sad. I extend my condolences to the bereaved families and urge the Election Commission to take stern action against those responsible for the incident,” he said.