West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata Banerjee suffers leg injury while campaigning in Nandigram, alleges conspiracy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday suffered injuries in her leg while campaigning in Nandigram. Ms Banerjee alleged that when she was greeting people, four to five people surrounded and pushed her.

"There were no local police personnel. Even the Superintendent of Police was not there.. There is lot of swelling .. I am in pain and have to return to Kolkata," Ms Banerjee told journalists. Asked whether there was some conspiracy, Ms Banerjee, said "It is a conspiracy. They did it purposefully," she said.

The Chief Minister is returning to Kolkata by road from Nandigram which about 130 km from Kolkata. She was scheduled to return to Kolkata on Thursday morning.

According to reports, Ms Banerjee suffered injuries in her left feet. She was returning from a religious event at Ranichak area of Nandigram when the incident occurred. Ms Banerjee has been staying in Nandigram for the past two days. Earlier in the day Ms Banerjee filed nomination papers at Haldia Sub Divisional Office to contest from Nandigram. The Trinamool Congress leadership condemned the development and called it " most unfortunate".

The State's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the party wishes a speedy recovery to the Chief Minister.

"There should be a high-level inquiry and her allegations should be proved. She is Z category protectee and it should be proved why security personnel were not with her," Mr Bhattacharya said.