West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Left Front bats for original poll schedule

Representative image.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Left Front on Friday told an all-party meeting called by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) over the alarming COVID-19 situation in West Bengal that the poll schedule should be maintained, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Bhattacharya said in Kolkata.

Out of the eight-phase Assembly elections in the State, four phases have been completed and the remaining four are scheduled to be held between April 17 and 29.

"Our point is that the schedule should be maintained. The election is in motion. There is no question of change of schedule at this point of time," Mr. Bhattacharya said after the all-party meeting.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the Election Commission to think about conducting polls for the remaining Assembly seats at one go.

West Bengal CEO Aariz Aftab called the all-party meeting following the Calcutta High Court’s direction to him and all district magistrates of the State to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 protocol during campaigning for the remaining phases of the election.

Mr. Bhattacharya said that it was agreed upon at the meeting that campaigns, including public meetings, for the coming phases of the elections can be held abiding by the COVID-19 protocol.

He said that clubbing of election dates was not on the agenda.

"Someone wanted to raise the issue, but it was not discussed in detail," the CPI(M) leader said.

Mr. Bhattacharya said that the Left Front has told the meeting that it is adhering to the COVID-19 protocol during campaigning and will continue to do so.

"There is no allegation against the Left Front that it is not following the Covid guidelines," he said.

Related Topics
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal polls | BJP responsible for COVID surge, will urge EC to prevent entry of outsiders during campaigning, says Mamata

Shah calls Rahul "tourist politician", blames Mamata for denial of citizenship to Matuas

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC notice to Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Hill parties may no longer be holding sway in Darjeeling

West Bengal Assembly Elections | From the Darjeeling hills to the Sundarbans, Bengal goes to polls in its fifth phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission imposes 24-hour campaign ban on Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Hold elections to remaining phases in one go, Mamata tells Election Commission

West Bengal Assembly elections | Coronavirus-positive Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CEO calls meet with parties on COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Ban Modi, Shah from campaigning in Bengal, Trinamool tells EC

West Bengal Assembly Elections | I am addressing not only Muslim concerns but of all the poor and dispossessed: Abbas Siddique

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will destroy Bengal’s culture: Rahul Gandhi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will not get even 70 seats: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi’s personal attacks on Mamata raise eyebrows

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP again promises permanent solution to Gorkha issue

Amit Shah interview | ‘BJP will take lead in Kolkata presidency area’

West Bengal Assembly polls | TMC, Cong, Left depend on outsiders, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | ECI lets off Suvendu Adhikari with warning for communal speech

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over Sitalkuchi comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 5:24:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-left-front-bats-for-original-poll-schedule/article34335722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY