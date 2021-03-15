West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | I am a street fighter and suffered many injuries in life, says Mamata

Open challenge: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Purulia on Monday.  

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday resumed her campaign in districts with a strong message that she will uproot those who are conspiring against her.

“My leg will heal in the next few years. I will see whether your legs can move freely on Bengal’s soil,” Ms. Banerjee said at Jhalda rally in Purulia.

On the injury she sustained during her campaign in Nandigram on March 10, she said some may have thought, “I will not be able to come out at all with my broken leg, but [for me] people’s well-being is far more important than my own pain”. She said she is a “street fighter” and has suffered many injuries in her life.

The Chief Minister also raised the issue of the BJP nominating four sitting MPs in Bengal at another rally at Balarampur in the same district. She said they have done nothing for the welfare of the State and wondered if they would be “peddling lies and engineering riots”.

Ms. Banerjee asked what the 18 MPs of the BJP have done for the State. She raised the issue of rise in fuel prices and disinvestment of PSUs. “Their Prime Minister cannot run the country, [he is] totally incompetent,” she said.

She also targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah for addressing the rally at Jhargram virtually. She alleged that the rally was called off because of lack of response. “Had he requested, we would have sent some people to the venue,” she said.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee also held a rally at Paschim Medinipur and took a swipe at the BJP claim of making West Bengal “Sonar Bangla [Golden Bengal]”. The TMC youth wing president said Ms. Banerjee has already made West Bengal “Sonar Bangla.”

