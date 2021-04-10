West Bengal Assembly polls | Five dead at Sitalkuchi on polling day of phase four, TMC alleges central forces opened fire

Kolkata

According to the report submitted to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, there was violence between two groups of political activists and the situation turned violent when central forces intervened.

Five persons were killed in two separate incidents of violence at Sitalkuchi Assembly seat in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district where the fourth phase of polling is under way on April 10.

Villagers alleged that central forces opened fire at booth number 126 in Amtali in Jorpatki gram panchayat at Sitalkuchi.

Villagers said eight persons sustained bullet injuries, four of who succumbed to them.

The Trinamool Congress leadership said all those killed were party supporters. TMC leader Derek O’ Brien wrote to Chief Electoral Officer saying the central forces opening fire was a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The TMC leader demanded investigation in the matter and action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in another incident, an 18-year-old voter was killed in the same Assembly constituency when miscreants opened fire at a polling booth.

Polling is under way in 44 Assembly segments across five districts of the State, covering Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the southern part of the State.

Till 11 a.m about 33.98% voters had exercised their franchise.

There was violence at Dinhata Assembly seat in Cooch Behar. In some constituencies like Kasba, Jadavpur and Bhangar, candidates of the Opposition alleged electoral malpractice. BJP candidate from Kasba Indranil Khan and Samyukta Morcha candidate from Bhangar Noushad Siddique alleged irregularities.