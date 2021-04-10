West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Five dead at Sitalkuchi on polling day of phase four, TMC alleges central forces opened fire

Polling under way at 157-Metiaburuz Assembly Constituency on April 10, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Subham Dutta

Five persons were killed in two separate incidents of violence at Sitalkuchi Assembly seat in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district where the fourth phase of polling is under way on April 10.

Villagers alleged that central forces opened fire at booth number 126 in Amtali in Jorpatki gram panchayat at Sitalkuchi. According to the report submitted to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, there was violence between two groups of political activists and the situation turned violent when central forces intervened.

Villagers said eight persons sustained bullet injuries, four of who succumbed to them.

The Trinamool Congress leadership said all those killed were party supporters. TMC leader Derek O’ Brien wrote to Chief Electoral Officer saying the central forces opening fire was a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The TMC leader demanded investigation in the matter and action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, in another incident, an 18-year-old voter was killed in the same Assembly constituency when miscreants opened fire at a polling booth.

Polling is under way in 44 Assembly segments across five districts of the State, covering Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts in north Bengal and parts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hoogly in the southern part of the State.

Till 11 a.m about 33.98% voters had exercised their franchise.

There was violence at Dinhata Assembly seat in Cooch Behar. In some constituencies like Kasba, Jadavpur and Bhangar, candidates of the Opposition alleged electoral malpractice. BJP candidate from Kasba Indranil Khan and Samyukta Morcha candidate from Bhangar Noushad Siddique alleged irregularities.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee trade charges as campaign gets high-pitched

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 793 companies of security forces for fourth phase

25% candidates in Bengal phase-V polls face criminal cases

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Those who believe in democracy support the Samyukta Morcha, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Crucible of ISF, Bhangar reflects experiment in Muslim politics

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC notice to Mamata over comments on Central forces

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC notice to Suvendu Adhikari over hate speech complaint

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Campaign ends for fourth phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will form anti-Romeo squads: U.P. CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In Tollygunge, a battle of heavyweights

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata dares Election Commission to file complaints against Modi

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata asks voters to be on guard, fears intimidation by Central forces

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC should stop Mamata from campaigning for vitriolic and communal speeches: Babul Supriyo

BJP distributing cash coupons: TMC

EC notice to Mamata on model code violation

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Remote, economically backward north Bengal districts to vote in phase 4

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC leaders swindled all central aid for State: Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly elections | Amit Shah holds road show in Singur, assures industrialisation

West Bengal Assembly elections | CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Amit Shah's behest: Mamata

Assembly elections | Peaceful polling in T.N., Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and Bengal

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2021 1:01:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-five-dead-at-sitalkuchi-on-polling-day-of-phase-four-tmc-alleges-central-forces-opened-fire/article34288263.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY