West Bengal Assembly polls | ECI lets off Suvendu Adhikari with warning for communal speech

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a warning to BJP Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikari over a campaign speech of his that it found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC had issued a notice to Mr. Adhikari, who went up against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram contest, on April 8 for his March 29 statement that a vote for “begum” would lead to a “mini Pakistan”. The EC found that his speech violated the MCC provisions against use of communal appeals and unverified allegations to seek votes.

In his reply to the notice on April 9, the EC said he had submitted that he believed in free and fair elections and that he had no malafide intention to criticise anyone personally or many offensive remarks. Mr. Adhikari argued that he had not violated the MCC, however, he said he would be more careful in the future, the EC order said.

The EC, however, said it had considered the matter and was of the view that Mr. Adhikari had indeed violated the MCC. It advised him not to make such statements in public speeches while the MCC is in force.

