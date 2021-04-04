West Bengal Assembly polls | EC transfers 3 police officers

The Election Commission on Saturday transferred Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amitabha Maiti, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Chandannagar, Hoogly Tathagata Basu and Deputy SP of Industrial Diamond Harbour police district Mithun De.

In the order, the EC named Amit Kumar Singh to replace Mr. Maiti, Abhishek Modi to replace Mr. Basu and Shyamal Kumar Mandal to replace Mr. De. The EC said Mr. De should be “kept awaiting posting orders”, while the other two officers being transferred should not be given any election-related posting.