West Bengal Assembly polls | EC notice to Trinamool leader for ‘beggar’ remark

It flags ‘disparaging’ comment on SCs by Sujata Mondal Khan

The Election Commission issued a notice to Trinamool Congress leader Sujata Mondal Khan on Friday for making a “disparaging” comment on Scheduled Castes, which the EC found to be in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in force for the West Bengal poll.

The EC said it received a complaint from a BJP delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi about Ms. Khan’s remarks in an interview to a television channel. The EC notice said she called the SC community “beggars by nature”. Finding her remarks in violation of the MCC and sections of the Indian Penal Code, the EC asked her to explain her stand and why her status as a star campaigner should not be revoked.