West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC notice to Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu

Logo of Election Commission of India in New Delhi. File  

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to West Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu for allegedly making an “inflammatory speech” about the Sitalkuchi firing incident where four persons were killed on polling day on April 10.

The EC said it had received a complaint that Mr. Basu delivered an inflammatory statement during a rally in Barangar. Referring to the four persons killed, Mr. Basu had said: “I, Sayantan Basu, am here to tell you that don’t try to play too much. We will play the game of Sitalkuchi. They killed 18-year-old Ananda Barman, a first time voter ... He was the brother of the BJP’s Shakti Pramukh. We did not have to wait for long ... Four of them were shown the way to heaven...”

The EC said it found the statement to be in violation of provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the Indian Penal Code. The EC asked Mr. Basu to explain his stand within 24 hours.

Related Topics
Bharatiya Janata Party
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Hill parties may no longer be holding sway in Darjeeling

West Bengal Assembly Elections | From the Darjeeling hills to the Sundarbans, Bengal goes to polls in its fifth phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission imposes 24-hour campaign ban on Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Hold elections to remaining phases in one go, Mamata tells Election Commission

West Bengal Assembly elections | Coronavirus-positive Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CEO calls meet with parties on COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Ban Modi, Shah from campaigning in Bengal, Trinamool tells EC

West Bengal Assembly Elections | I am addressing not only Muslim concerns but of all the poor and dispossessed: Abbas Siddique

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will destroy Bengal’s culture: Rahul Gandhi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will not get even 70 seats: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi’s personal attacks on Mamata raise eyebrows

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP again promises permanent solution to Gorkha issue

Amit Shah interview | ‘BJP will take lead in Kolkata presidency area’

West Bengal Assembly polls | TMC, Cong, Left depend on outsiders, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | ECI lets off Suvendu Adhikari with warning for communal speech

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over Sitalkuchi comments

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata Banerjee holds silent protest against Election Commission ban

W.B. Assembly polls | EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

WB Assembly polls | Violence intrinsically linked to polls in West Bengal, say experts

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee barred from campaigning for 24 hours
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 1:38:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-ec-notice-to-bengal-bjp-leader-sayantan-basu/article34331020.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY