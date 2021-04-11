West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Cooch Behar incident result of conspiracy hatched by BJP to intimidate voters, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File  

Urging people not to vote for “trigger-happy BJP”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the tragedy in Cooch Behar was the “result of a conspiracy” hatched by the saffron party to intimidate voters.

Amid polling for the fourth phase of elections on Saturday, four persons died in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who “attempted to snatch their rifles”, the police had said.

The TMC supremo, who addressed three rallies in Jalpaiguri district during the day, also stated that BJP leaders, who have come out in support of the central forces, should sit back and reflect if they would have had the same stance if someone in their families met with a similar fate.

“I have video footage that shows some BJP leaders are speaking in favour of the central forces after the firing incident. You (BJP leaders) don’t feel sad if sons die in other families. What if it had happened to someone in your family,” Ms. Banerjee said in Rajganj.

Hitting out at the accused CISF personnel, she said, “If you think someone is causing nuisance, speak to him, you also have lathis. How can you suddenly point your gun at the torso and neck of voters?” Describing the incident as “murder of democracy”, Banerjee pointed out that the EC has stopped her and other politicians from visiting Sitalkuchi for 72 hours at the “behest of the BJP”.

“You can stop me from visit Sitalkuchi or for that matter any other place, but I will find a way out to be on the side of the distressed people.” She asserted that “for every bullet, reply will be given in votes”.

“Come out in larger numbers to cast your vote, exercise your democratic rights to defeat the trigger-happy BJP. The Cooch Behar incident was a result of a conspiracy hatched by the saffron camp,” the chief minister said during her address in Nagrakota.

Accusing the BJP of failing to deliver on its promise to re-open tea gardens that had to shut shop due to paucity of funds, Ms. Banerjee said the saffron party has always deceived common people.

“In sharp contrast, the TMC dispensation has undertaken many development projects in Jalpaiguri to boost its agriculture and tourism sectors. It has built a stadium in the district, and ensured that the social welfare schemes launched by the government benefits everyone in the region,” she inisited.

Ms. Banerjee, who wore a black scarf to condemn the Cooch Behar incident, paid floral tribute to those killed in the firing at a makeshift memorial built next to the stage in Nagrakota.

At Chalsa, she promised ration and ₹500 for every household and ₹1,000 monthly allowance for the backward caste families.

She further said that the TMC, if re-elected to power, will launch a state-sponsored credit card scheme for students willing to pursue higher education.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal elections 2021 | Cooch Behar killings turning point, BJP to be routed from north Bengal: Bimal Gurung

West Bengal polls | Mamata’s advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack CISF in Sitalkuchi, says Shah

West Bengal electoral battle moves from purely rural to urban centres

Mamata speaks to families of Cooch Behar victims over phone, calls it ‘genocide’

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission bans political leaders from visiting Cooch Behar for 72 hours; orders repoll in one polling station

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CISF, police fire in ‘self defence’ amid Bengal poll violence

Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station after Election Commission ordered stopping the voting exercise at polling station number 126 in Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces, at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata blames Amit Shah for Cooch Behar deaths

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Violence mars fourth phase of polling; 5 killed

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee trade charges as campaign gets high-pitched

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 793 companies of security forces for fourth phase

25% candidates in Bengal phase-V polls face criminal cases

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Those who believe in democracy support the Samyukta Morcha, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Crucible of ISF, Bhangar reflects experiment in Muslim politics

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC notice to Mamata over comments on Central forces

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC notice to Suvendu Adhikari over hate speech complaint

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Campaign ends for fourth phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP will form anti-Romeo squads: U.P. CM

West Bengal Assembly Elections | In Tollygunge, a battle of heavyweights

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata dares Election Commission to file complaints against Modi
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2021 5:34:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-cooch-behar-incident-result-of-conspiracy-hatched-by-bjp-to-intimidate-voters-says-mamata/article34295404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY