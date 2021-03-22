West Bengal Assembly polls | Congress manifesto promises monthly support to poor families

Kolkata

22 March 2021 21:02 IST

It also promises ₹5,000 a month as interim relief to families of migrant workers till they get employment

The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly polls with a promise of social security for the most economically backward families and a promise for industry.

In the manifesto released by State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party assured a monthly support of ₹5,700 to 20% of the most economically backward families. The manifesto also promised ₹5,000 a month as interim relief to families of migrant workers till they get employment.

The Congress, which is contesting in 92 of the 294 seats, is part of the Samyukta Morcha. The Left parties and the Indian Secular Front are the other constituents of the Morcha.

The other promises are an administration free from political interference and increasing the number of women police stations to ensure safety of women.

Industrial centres

The Congress promised seven industrial development centres in the State and electric vehicle manufacturing units in Asansol and Durgapur. On the agriculture front, the party has promised the repeal of the three farm laws passed by the Union government.

The manifesto had the photograph of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, one of the most celebrated Chief Ministers of the State, and the slogan “Ebar aar phool na, Ebar kono bhul na [No flower this time, no mistake this time].” The slogan targets symbols of both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Trinamool Congress, which have flowers.

“We want to bring back the glory of West Bengal envisaged by B.C. Roy,” the manifesto said.

The manifesto, which had eight broad points, rejected dole politics and urged people to vote for sustainable development of West Bengal.

Mr. Chowdhury said the Congress manifesto was separate from the manifesto of the Samyukta Morcha and expressed hope that people would vote for the party candidates.

The Congress’s vote share had declined to 4% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but it still remains an important factor in some districts such as Malda and Murshidabad.