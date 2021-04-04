West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP will ensure women’s safety, says Yogi

EDS PLS TAKE NOTE OF THIS PTI PICK OF THE DAY::: Malda: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally 'Parivartan Yatra', at Gazole in Malda District, Tuesday, March 02, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI03_02_2021_000117A)(PTI03_02_2021_000156A)

Falta/ Kultuli/ Uluberia

04 April 2021 04:11 IST

Calling upon people to oust the Mamata Banerjee government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday the BJP, if voted to power in Bengal, will ensure security for all women and create job opportunities for the youth. Mr. Adityanath, who addressed two rallies during the day, also said that those who had tried to stop Durga puja and Saraswati puja will be put behind bars.

“The BJP will stop all tortures perpetrated on the women of West Bengal. It will ensure that youths get employment opportunities,” he added.

