West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP lodges plaint with EC over Mamata video

Flags alleged audio of her talk with Sitalkuchi candidate over firing

The BJP on Monday asked the Election Commission to take action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “promoting hate” in the context of an alleged conversation she had with Trinamool Congress candidate from Sitalkuchi Partho Pratim Roy.

Led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, a BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission at a virtual meeting.

The BJP said the audio of the alleged conversation between Ms. Banerjee and Mr. Roy showed an attempt to “incite and aggravate the differences between two communities on religious lines”. The two allegedly discussed carrying out a rallies with the bodies of four people who were killed in firing by Central forces on polling day in Sitalkuchi on April 10.

“The audio has been intentionally released to polarize votes in the remaining phases of assembly elections. The release of audio amounts to fake/proxy campaign...The release of audio in public domain by AITC indicates a deep rooted conspiracy,” the BJP memorandum said.

The BJP asked the EC to issue a show-cause notice and consider filing an FIR to probe the matter.