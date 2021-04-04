West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP cites leaked audio tapes to target Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee. File Photo.  

The BJP on Sunday targeted Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee alleging that the conversation in a recently leaked audio tape proves his complicity in the coal pilferage scam.

The audio tape of an alleged conversation between a Kolkata businessman and another individual was made public by the BJP leadership. In the tape, the two persons are heard talking about how money was siphoned through coal pilferage and other illegal activities like cattle smuggling through a well-organised syndicate.

Senior party leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Dinesh Trivedi and Amit Malaviya held a press conference alleging that Mr. Banerjee was a beneficiary of the scheme. Mr. Adhikari described the development as the biggest organised scam, carried out with the help of the State government. Mr. Trivedi said the audio tape was only the “tip of an iceberg”.

The tape has come to the fore days before 31 Assembly seats go to the polls in the third phase on April 6. The Enforcement Directorate arrested a local police officer and inspector-in charge of Bankura Ashok Mishra in connection with the pilferage scam.

The Trinamool Congress leadership held a press conference dismissing all allegations. “Knowing that they are losing the polls, the BJP is clinging to straws by manufacturing such audio tapes. It is still not proved whether the tapes are genuine,” said senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the biggest syndicate is run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

In 2016, just before the Assembly polls, the Naradha sting videos had come out showing several TMC leaders allegedly accepting cash on camera. Some of those accused in the scam including Mr. Adhikari have joined the BJP. The CBI which is probing the issue on the instructions of the Calcutta High Court has not completed its investigation into the tapes.

Related Topics
All India Trinamool Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | Campaign ends for third phase of polling

West Bengal Assembly polls | After Nandigram, the electoral contest heats up Singur

West Bengal Assembly elections | No plans to conduct NRC exercise in Bengal, CAA to be implemented: Vijayvargiya

TMC goons to be in jail within a month of BJP coming to power in Bengal: Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC rejects Mamata’s complaint of rigging at Nandigram booth

West Bengal Assembly elections | Modi insulting women by mocking Mamata, claims Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC transfers 3 police officers

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP will ensure women’s safety, says Yogi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 22% of candidates in phase 4 face criminal cases

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata’s ‘obstructionist mindset’ deprived Bengal of jobs, industries: PM Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP engineering riots, charges Mamata Banerjee

41 crude bombs recovered in West Bengal: EC

I am not your party member, Mamata tells Modi

BJP complains to EC against Mamata Banerjee, Udayanidhi Stalin

Manoranjan Byapari: As a writer, I had to stand up to the BJP’s divisive politics

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal Governor congratulates central police forces, state police after 84% polling in second phase

West Bengal polls | TMC delegation complains to EC of ‘partisan behavior’ by central forces

Mamata has done injustice to north Bengal, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 80% polling in second phase of Bengal polls amid stray incidents of violence

The battle for Nandigram and what lies ahead in the West Bengal polls | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 11:46:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-bjp-cites-leaked-audio-tapes-to-target-abhishek-banerjee/article34239677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY