West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP again promises permanent solution to Gorkha issue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File   | Photo Credit: A. Shaimohideen

Asserting that ties between the Gorkha population of Darjeeling hills and the BJP are age-old, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday promised a permanent political solution to the Gorkha issue.

“Our Constitution is exhaustive. I promise that a permanent political solution to the Gorkha problem will be reached by the double-engine government of the BJP — one at the Centre and the other in Bengal. You will not have to resort to agitations anymore,” Mr. Shah said at while campaigning in Darjeeling hills .

Earlier at a rally in Kalimpomg on Monday, Mr. Shah had assured that there was no plan to implement the National Register of Citizens for now. Thousands of Gorkhas were Left out of NRC exercise in Assam.

“Even if the exercise is carried out in future, Gorkhas need not worry about it,” Mr Shah said. He also promised Scheduled Tribe status to 11 Hill communities.

The promise of a permanent political solution to the issues of the Darjeeling hills was made by the BJP in its manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and has been repeated by the party at every subsequent election.

Politics in the Darjeeling hills are centred around the demand for the creation of Gorkhaland, a separate State to be carved out of the three hills districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong and also areas of Terai and Dooars with significant Gorkha population.

The Home Minister promised the withdrawal of all cases against the people for participation in the 2017 agitation, during the 100-day bandh in the hills. Mr. Shah raised the issue of the agitation and said the Tinamool Congress administration had indulged in atrocities against the Gorkha population. Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung, a former ally of BJP, had then gone into hiding after several criminal charges were pressed against him. He resurfaced in October, 2020 and joined hands with the Trinamool Congress.

“Congress, Communist and Didi (Ms Banerjee) has put a full stop on the development of Darjeeling,” Mr Shah said and promised the setting up of a Municipal Corporation in one oldest municipalities of the country, Darjeeling.

The Trinamool Congress has left the three hill constituencies Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong to its “ friends” from the hills — the two GJM factions led by Bimal Gurung and Binay Tamang.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amit Shah claims BJP will take a lead in Kolkata presidency area

West Bengal Assembly polls | TMC, Cong, Left depend on outsiders, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly polls | ECI lets off Suvendu Adhikari with warning for communal speech

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over Sitalkuchi comments

W.B. Assembly polls | Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata against EC's 24 hour ban on campaign

W.B. Assembly polls | EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

WB Assembly polls | Violence intrinsically linked to polls in West Bengal, say experts

West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 | Mamata Banerjee barred from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal Assembly elections | Sitalkuchi deaths: Impose ban on Bengal BJP president, Mamata tells EC

West Bengal Assembly elections | Trinamool Congress insulting Scheduled Castes in State: PM Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal BJP president warns of more Sitalkuchi-like shootings, draws condemnation

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Cooch Behar incident result of conspiracy hatched by BJP to intimidate voters, says Mamata

West Bengal Elections | Cooch Behar killings turning point, BJP to be routed from north Bengal: Bimal Gurung

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amit Shah blames Mamata Banerjee for Cooch Behar poll violence

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Electoral battle moves from purely rural to urban centres

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata speaks to families of Cooch Behar victims over phone, calls it ‘genocide’

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission bans political leaders from visiting Cooch Behar for 72 hours; orders repoll in one polling station

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CISF, police fire in ‘self defence’ amid Bengal poll violence

Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station after Election Commission ordered stopping the voting exercise at polling station number 126 in Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces, at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata blames Amit Shah for Cooch Behar deaths
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2021 9:21:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-bjp-again-promises-permanent-solution-to-gorkha-issue/article34312806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY