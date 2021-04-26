West Bengal Assembly polls | Peaceful polling in seventh phase, Kolkata records low polling

Kolkata

26 April 2021 20:12 IST

A total of 11,376 Ballot Units (BUs), 11,376 Control Units(CUs) and 11,376 VVPATs were used in West Bengal during this phase.

Polling in the seventh and penultimate phase of elections in West Bengal where elections were held on 34 Assembly segments across five districts on Monday was peaceful. The polling percentage till 5 pm was 75.06 % and the four Assembly segments in Kolkata South recorded lowest polling of about 59.91%.

The polling percentage is expected to rise as the voters can exercise their rights till 6 p.m. About 81 lakh voters were eligible to cast their vote across these 34 Assembly constituencies where 268 candidates are in the poll fray. Polling was held in nine seats in Paschim Bardhaman and Murshidabad districts, six in Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda district and four seats in Kolkata.

Chief Electoral Officer, Aariz Aftab said that the polling was peaceful and no incidents of violence were reported. Additional Director General, West Bengal Police (Law and Order) Jagmohan said polling was the most peaceful of all the seven phases that have gone to polls.

“There was no incident of hurling of crude bomb in this phase of polling even as sensitive regions like Malda and Murshidabad went to polls. 57 crude bombs have been recovered, 22 from Murshidabad and 35 from Kolkata,” the ADG law and order said.

During the day 11 persons were arrested for violating prohibitory orders and 12 in specific cases. About 742 persons were taken in custody as preventive arrests. There were a few incidents of altercations between candidates of the Trinamool Congress and the personnel of central armed police forces both in Kolkata and the districts. These altercations were in connection with allowing the candidates in polling booths or not.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casted her vote at a polling booth in Mitra Institution located under Bhawanipur Assembly Constituency. Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee , however could not cast his vote because of his ailing health.

Campaign ends for last phase of elections

Monday was the last day of campaigning for the eighth and final phase of elections in West Bengal in which 35 Assembly seats in Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP president J P Nadda were among those who campaigned in the day.

Eleven constituencies in Murshidabad and Birbhum, six in Malada and seven in Kolkata will go to polls for the final phase of polling in which will be held on Thursday April 29.

Mr. Aftab said that all COVID protocols will be followed during the day of counting on May 2. Mr Aftab said that a meeting will be held with district magistrates tomorrow for ensuring COVID guidelines during the day of counting.