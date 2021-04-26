West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | 75.06% turnout registered in phase 7

People stand in a queue to cast their votes during the seventh phase of West Bengal Assembly elections in Murshidabad, on April 26, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 75.06% voter turnout was registered on Monday in phase seven of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission said.

The poll panel noted that the turnout figures were provisional and were recorded at 5 pm when the voting was still on. Polling was held “peacefully” in 11,376 polling stations spread across 34 constituencies in West Bengal.

In a statement, the poll panel said 5,982 (52.58%) out of 11,376 polling stations were monitored live through webcasting.

During the ongoing elections till this phase in West Bengal, a record seizure of ₹332.94 crore has been reported till date.

The progressive seizure of all five states/UT as on date is ₹1,035.54 crore (this includes seizures of ₹12.11 crore in bye-elections also). Fifteen live bombs were found in the Ballygunge assembly seat with the help of bomb squad and a fog squad.

On a tip off, 19 crude bombs were recovered in two bags near Hooghly Jute Mill Colony with the assistance of the Bomb Disposal Squad. Two miscreants carrying seven improvised country made serviceable guns and a “single barrel long musket gun” were arrested in Malda district, the statement said.

A total of 11,376 Ballot Units (BUs), 11,376 Control Units(CUs) and 11,376 VVPATs were used in West Bengal during this phase.

“Non-functioning rate of EVMs and VVPATs during the poll is comparable to what was experienced in the last few polls,” it said.

One CU, at least one BU and one paper trail machine makes for one EVM.

Related Topics
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC transfers more police officers in Bengal

West Bengal Elections | Trinamool arrays political heavyweights to defend Kolkata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | One more candidate succumbs to COVID-19

West Bengal Elections | BJP political gatherings violating safety norms, says Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 34 constituencies across five districts go to polls in phase 7

Enforcement of COVID-19 norms not up to mark: EC

Of mini-mutinies and shifting sands — The many strands of a polarised Bengal campaign

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Bengal yearning for a positive change, says Modi in virtual address

Centre’s negligence has led to COVID-19 crisis, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata cancels public meetings amid COVID-19 upsurge

West Bengal Assembly Elections | ECI bans road shows, caps attendance at public meetings at 500

Intense battle: A security officer standing guard as people queue up to cast their votes at a polling station at Khardhah, North 24 Parganas, on Thursday.

High turnout, isolated violence, police firing in sixth phase of polling

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amid COVID-19 surge, Modi cancels rallies

West Bengal Assembly polls | Calcutta High Court flags EC’s implementation of Covid norms

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata’s vote bank of illegal immigrants are the actual ousiders in Bengal, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Elections | Hanging by a thread and violence-wracked, Bengal jute belt votes for a better future

Not feasible to club remaining phases, says EC tells Trinamool

Second COVID wave Modi-made disaster: Mamata

Polling in sixth phase to be held across crucial geographies in West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 26% of candidates for Bengal phase 7 poll have criminal cases
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 8:13:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-another-huge-turnout-in-phase-7/article34416049.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY