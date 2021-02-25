West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly polls | Abhishek Banerjee takes dig at BJP’s ‘Sonar Bangla’ slogan

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, during a roadshow ahead of the forthcoming West Bengal assembly polls, at Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas district, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday wondered how the BJP call the ruling party of West Bengal pro-Bangladesh for chanting "Jai Bangla (hail Bengal)", when its own slogan "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal) is part of the national anthem of Bangladesh.

Also read: CBI questions Abhishek Banerjee’s wife in coal theft case

Mr. Banerjee, also the youth wing president of the TMC, alleged that water was poured at a helipad to prevent him coming to at Matua stronghold Thakurnaga.

"They (BJP) call us pro-Bangladesh for chanting Jai Bangla slogan. But what about their own slogan 'Sonar Bangla' which is the national anthem of Bangladesh," Mr. Banerjee said while addressing a public meeting at Thakurnagar.

"Jai Bangla" was a popular slogan during the Bangladesh liberation war, while the BJP is promising people to make the State "Sonar Bangla" if voted to power in the coming assembly election.

Also read: CBI notice to wife predictable, says TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee

"I am a bhumiputra of this soil. I am not an outsider like you. The voters of Bengal will reject you," he said apparently referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda who held public meetings recently.

Comments
Related Articles

Mamata Banerjee rides electric bike to West Bengal Secretariat to protest against fuel hike

BJP president Nadda launches ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ campaign

Mamata Banerjee says Centre targeting women of her family

EC says West Bengal not singled out, Central forces deployment a routine practice in all poll-bound States

Pamela Goswami a drug addict, claims Kolkata police citing arrested BJP leader's father

West Bengal Assembly polls | Trinamool launches new slogan

Mamata blames Railways for lapses in bomb attack on Bengal Minister

Bengali cinema and television stars join BJP

Triangular fight in Bengal, says Yechury

CAA will be implemented and Matuas will get citizenship, says Amit Shah

Mamata has done nothing for farmers and tribals, says Nadda

West Bengal Assembly elections | Centre not disbursing funds under PM-Kisan scheme to Bengal farmers: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly elections | ECI booth app likely to be used in polls to root out bogus voters, prevent duplication

West Bengal Assembly elections | BJP changes route after cops stop rath from entering sensitive areas in Murshidabad

West Bengal Assembly election | Congress, Left will continue talks, resolve differences over seat-sharing, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Modi kicks off Bengal poll campaign

West Bengal Assembly elections | Abhishek Banerjee dares Suvendu to contest from Nandigram

BJP chief Nadda to flag off ‘rath yatra’ in West Bengal today

‘Friends in West Bengal, make-believe foes in Kerala’
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 5:27:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-polls-abhishek-banerjee-takes-dig-at-bjps-sonar-bangla-slogan/article33932610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY