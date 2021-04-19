West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool Congress to hold small meetings in Kolkata amid rise in COVID cases

TMC party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.   | Photo Credit: PTI

In view of a spike in COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said her Trinamool Congress would organise small meetings in Kolkata and she would give short speeches in rallies in districts where polling would be held in the remaining three phases.

Speaking to a TV channel, Ms Banerjee said she would shorten her speeches at campaign in different parts of the state to around 20 minutes or so from the usual time of 50 minutes to one hour so that the people don’t have to stay long at the meetings.

“Yes, we have decided to hold small meetings, street corner-type ones, in the city in the campaigning for next three phases. We will not hold any big gathering any more. Also my speeches in the meetings addressed by me will be much shorter,” she said.

Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien tweeted, “Mamata Banerjee will NOT campaign in Kolkata anymore. Only one ‘symbolic’ meeting on the last day of campaigning in the city on April 26. Slashes time for all her election rallies in all districts. Restricted to just 30 minutes.” The COVID-19 caseload of West Bengal, where an eight-phase assembly election is underway, soared to 6,59,927 as the state registered its highest single-day spike of 8,419 fresh infections on Sunday, a health bulletin said.

Twenty-eight fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 10,568, it said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 2,197, followed by 1,860 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

North 24 Parganas registered six fresh fatalities, followed by five in Kolkata.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Matuas grappling with identity politics

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission bars BJP, Trinamool leaders from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Narendra Modi should resign owning responsibility for COVID-19 surge: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi demonstrating his role as party campaigner, not India’s PM: CPI(M)

Let political parties switch to virtual rallies, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi

BJP leaders from outside campaigning in Bengal responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata will make an exit after Nandigram loss, says Amit Shah

Coronavirus | Rahul Gandhi cancels election rallies in West Bengal

Only BJP can only stop infiltration; Mamata's secularism fake: Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP urges EC to scan ‘Mamata audio clip’

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Sporadic violence marks fifth phase

Poll for two seats in Bengal, one in Odisha adjourned

West Bengal Assembly Elections | My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool Congress is pressurising the Election Commission, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC notice to Trinamool leader for ‘beggar’ remark

Coronavirus | EC imposes more restrictions in West Bengal poll campaign

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 1,071 companies of Central forces deployed

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amid tall poll promises, distress looms over north Bengal tea gardens

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amid mounting COVID-19 cases, Election Commission imposes campaign curbs
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 5:00:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-elections-trinamool-congress-to-hold-small-meetings-in-kolkata-amid-rise-in-covid-cases/article34354013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY