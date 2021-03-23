West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC swindling Amphan relief fund in Bengal: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah during a rally, ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal on March 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 23 slammed the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal for allegedly “swindling” the money sent for cyclone Amphan relief in the Sunderbans region.

Criticising the TMC’s “cut money” culture, Mr. Shah claimed that “Bhatija [nephew] and company swindled Central funds sent for Amphan relief”.

If voted to power, Mr. Shah said, the BJP would constitute a committee to probe the alleged siphoning off relief funds.

“The Central government had sent relief funds for the affected people. But the TMC leaders siphoned off the funds and did not allow it to reach them.

“If we are voted to power, the BJP will constitute an inquiry committee to probe corruption in disbursement of funds. All those involved in scam would be sent to jail,” he said while addressing the election rally in Gosaba.

“The Centre had sent ₹10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you get a single penny? Where did all the money go? ‘Bhatija’ and company swindled the central funds sent for Amphan relief. We will probe everything,” he said.

He attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government for “not allowing implementation of central schemes in the State”.

Mr. Shah alleged that Banerjee has been working only for her nephew’s welfare instead of the common people.

Didi is only interested in making his nephew the next Chief Minister. Do you want the nephew to be the CM? If not, then vote for the BJP,” he said.

The Union Minister said the BJP is ready to take on the “goons and syndicates” of the ruling TMC.

“We have to end this syndicate rule of the TMC. We will end this culture,” he said.

Elections to the 294 Assembly seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.

