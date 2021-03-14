West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC postpones release of manifesto for third time

The Trinamool Congress on March 14 postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time. It did not cite a reason for the deferment.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to release the manifesto at her residence in Kalighat this evening.
“The manifesto release has been postponed for the time being. It will be released soon,” a senior TMC leader said.
The TMC had announced it will release its manifesto on March 9 but later decided to postpone it to March 11 due to the Kolkata fire incident which claimed nine lives. The ruling party had not released its manifesto on March 11, following the alleged attack on Ms. Banerjee during a campaign in Purba Medinipur’s Nandigram on March 10.
The TMC supremo had released the party’s list of 291 candidates on March 5.
West Bengal will be voting in eight phases, beginning March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.
