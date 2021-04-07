West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC leaders swindled all central aid for State: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses an election campaign rally for Assembly polls in South 24 Parganas on April 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 7 flayed the ruling TMC in West Bengal, alleging that its leaders swindled whatever central aid was extended to the state, from “funds to ration supplies”.

Addressing an election rally at Mal Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district, the senior BJP leader also said his Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee has deprived the State of the Centre’s development schemes.

“She has neglected West Bengal since the last 10 years and by not being a part of several Central welfare schemes, Mamata has denied the State of its share of benefits,” he said.

“Whatever assistance the Centre provided to Bengal, from funds to ration supplies, was swindled by TMC leaders. After the BJP comes to power in the State, each paisa will be recovered and spent on development works,” he asserted.

Mr. Adityanath accused the Mamata Banerjee government of underpaying tea garden workers and neglecting them.

“In other tea growing states, the workers get a daily wage of ₹350 and have land rights, while it is not even ₹200 in West Bengal. The BJP is committed towards the welfare of the workers and the Gorkha community that resides in the area,” he said.

The U.P. CM also wondered why Banerjee gets miffed at hearing ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans. “Those who had spoken against Lord Ram had faced debacles. Similar fate awaits her,” Mr. Adityanath added.

He claimed that Trinamool Congress “goons” had killed 130 saffron party workers in West Bengal.

“After we come to power here, these goons will be dealt with as per law,” he said.

