West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly elections | Threats, violence mark third phase of polling

A voters is screened as part of precautions against COVID-19 as she arrives to cast her vote at a polling station, during the third phase of Assembly elections at Sheakhala, in Hooghly, West Bengal on April 6, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Allegations of voters being threatened and overnight violence, in which a woman was killed, came to the fore as voting began in 31 Assembly segments in the third phase of polling in West Bengal on Tuesday.

Till 11 a.m., about 35% polling was recorded in 31 Assembly seats.

In Goghat Assembly segment in Hooghly, a woman was killed. Madahabi Adak was injured trying to save his son late on Monday. The son of the deceased, who identified himself as a BJP supporter, blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters for the attack.

At Khanakhul Assembly segment in Hooghly, TMC candidate Najibul Karim was attacked by BJP supporters. TMC candidate from Arambagh Sujata Mondal Khan was also attacked, and her security officer sustained injuries.

At least one person was injured when crude bombs were hurled at Canning Purba Assembly segment. Saukat Mollah, the TMC candidate, blamed supporters of the Indian Secular Front for the attack and blocked the road leading to the polling booth.

Several allegations were made by voters in Bishnupur area of South 24 Parganas and Baghnan in Howrah. Villagers said that they were threatened late on Monday against going to polling booths. They alleged that TMC supporters were behind them.

In a video shot at Bishnupur Assembly segment and shared by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with the Election Commission, a woman is seen arguing with a man who is threatening her with her dire consequences if she went to the polling booth to cast her vote. The woman, however, is seen not yielding to pressure.

The ECI has sought a report from local authorities on the issue and the man accused of threatening the woman voter was arrested. At Falta in South 24 Parganas, TMC supporters attacked the vehicle of a BJP candidate.

About 618 companies of Central forces have been deployed in three districts of Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas.

Mamata’s allegation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged misuse of Central forces.

“The blatant misuse of Central forces continues unabated. Despite us repeatedly raising this issue, @ECISVEEP continues to be a mute spectator while men in uniform are being misused at several places to openly intimidate TMC voters & influence many to vote in favour of one party,” Ms. Banerjee said on social media, sharing a video of an incident in Uluberia in Howrah in which Central forces personnel and locals could be seen arguing.

TMC candidate from Dhanekhali in Hooghly Asima Patra also alleged excesses by the forces.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

EVMs, VVPATs found at TMC leader's home, poll official suspended

West Bengal Assembly polls | Section 144 imposed in all 31 constituencies

Unprecedented deployment of Central forces in West Bengal

West Bengal elections 2021 | Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan campaigns for Trinamool Congress

West Bengal Assembly elections | Confident of win in Bengal now, later in Delhi: Mamata

Tie-up with ISF is a historical need, says veteran Congress leader Abdul Mannan

Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar | West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amid election fever, farmers in Bardhaman feel left out

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP cites leaked audio tapes to target Abhishek Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly polls | Campaign ends for third phase of polling

West Bengal Assembly polls | After Nandigram, the electoral contest heats up Singur

West Bengal Assembly elections | No plans to conduct NRC exercise in Bengal, CAA to be implemented: Vijayvargiya

TMC goons to be in jail within a month of BJP coming to power in Bengal: Adityanath

West Bengal Assembly Elections | EC rejects Mamata’s complaint of rigging at Nandigram booth

West Bengal Assembly elections | Modi insulting women by mocking Mamata, claims Trinamool

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC transfers 3 police officers

West Bengal Assembly polls | BJP will ensure women’s safety, says Yogi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 22% of candidates in phase 4 face criminal cases

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata’s ‘obstructionist mindset’ deprived Bengal of jobs, industries: PM Modi

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP engineering riots, charges Mamata Banerjee
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2021 12:49:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/west-bengal-assembly-elections-threats-violence-mark-third-phase-of-polling/article34251128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY