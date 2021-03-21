West Bengal

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Star-studded poll officers get show cause

When Yash Dasgupta, a well-known actor from the Bengali film industry whom the BJP has fielded from Chanditala Assembly seat in Hooghly, went to file his nomination at the office of sub-divisional officer, Sreerampore, officials of the State government started taking selfies with him.

Those taking selfies have been designated to perform election related duties and some even wore official identity cards provided by the ECI. The development did not go with the senior district officials who sent out show cause notices five of those present at the nomination center at the time. The Trinamool Congress district leadership said that the incident speaks volumes about impartiality of Election Commission.

