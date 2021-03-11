West Bengal Assembly elections | Singur to Nandigram, CPI(M) puts faith on youth leaders

Kolkata

11 March 2021 02:28 IST

Ex-JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh to contest from Jamuria

From president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students’ Union Aishe Ghosh to State president of Democratic Youth Federation of India Meenakshi Mukherjee, the CPI (M)-led Left Front on Wednesday put faith on several youth leaders by giving them ticket for the Assembly polls. While Ms. Ghosh will contest from Jamuria in Bardhaman Paschim, Ms. Mukherjee will contest from Nandigram.

The other youth leaders include Dipsita Dhar, another student leader from the JNU, who will contest from Bally and Srijan Bhattacharya, State SFI secretary, from Singur. DYFI State secretary Sayandip Mitra will contest from Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas and State president of SFI Pratikur Rahaman from the crucial Diamond Harbour Assembly seat and Satarup Ghosh, another student leader, will be the candidate from the Kasba Assembly seat. Pritha Ta, another youth leader and daughter of Pradip Ta who was killed in political violence in February 2012 allegedly by the Trinamool Congress activists, has been given ticket from the Bardhaman South Assembly seat.

Among the senior CPI(M) leaders, party Polit Bureau member Md Salim will contest from Chanditala in Hooghly district and Sujan Chakraborty, Leader of the Left Legislature party in the Assembly, from Jadavpur. Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Minister Asok Bhattacharya will contest from Siliguri in north Bengal. Left Front Chairperson Biman Bose, who announced the list of the Left parties, said the focus has been on giving opportunity to the youth. Mr. Bose announced candidates from the third to eight phases. Last week, the Left parties had announced candidates for the first two phases on March 27 and April 1.

