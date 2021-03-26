West Bengal Assembly elections Phase 1 live updates | Polling begins, to continue till 6.30 p.m.

Amidst unprecedented security arrangements 30 Assembly seats across five districts of West Bengal are going to polls in the first phase of elections on Saturday.

Of the thirty seats going to polls, nine are located in Purulia, seven in Purba Medinipur, six in Paschim Medinpur and four each in Jhargram and Purulia.

Here are the live updates:

7 am

Polling begins in the five districts.

The first phase polling in Bengal will take place in sensitive areas, that were once the stronghold of the underground Maoists, and hence the Election Commission has deployed 732 companies of Central forces in the five districts to ensure smooth polls.

Of the 30 seats going to polls in Bengal, nine are located in Purulia, seven in Purba Medinipur, six in Paschim Medinipur and four each in Jhargram and Purulia.